Thousands make trip to Gobbler’s Knob for Groundhog Day

The 133rd Groundhog Day drew record-breaking crowds from all around the world to Gobbler’s Knob in Punxsutawney Saturday.

Whether from near or far, the celebration brings families and friends together.

“We don’t get to see everyone together too often, only around the holidays usually,” Harvey Reich from Vermont said. “So this was kind of a little special event that we all collected in Punxsutawney.”

For some, the trip to Punxsutawney crosses off an item on their bucket list.

“It’s famous, are you kidding? Every kid grows up thinking the groundhog is going to see its shadow,” Robert Hoffa from Tampa, Florida said.

Even single digit temperatures didn’t stop those from warmer climates.

Jackie White and Linda Kabel made the trip all the way from Lancaster, California.

“I prepared by buying all these articles of clothing to be prepared for,” White said. “We’ve got warm gloves and thick coats and thick socks, scarves and hats that we didn’t have before.”

When Phil came out of his burrow, and his prediction was read, there were cheers from the crowd, hopeful for relief from the cold.

“Early spring means above zero temperatures and no snow!” Janell Gildemeister from Minneapolis, Minnesota said.

Though not everyone could be satisfied.

“I’m a skier, so we wanted more snow and more winter,” Becky DeRosa from Corning, New York said.

With a tradition going on for 133 years, this is only the 19th time Phil didn’t see his shadow.