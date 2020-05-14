Thousands gather at Galleria Mall for drive-up food distribution

JOHNSTOWN, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — More than a thousand people in Johnstown gathered for a drive-up food distribution at the Galleria Mall.

The Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank brought supplies to feed 1,200 families.

Folks in need were given a box of dry food and a box of frozen meats that will last about a week.

“So we don’t have folks get out of their vehicles, we put the food right in their trunks. This is just one additional way that we’re trying to reach the communities. We still have our traditional pantry network which is operating at 95% but this is our way of being able to broaden our reach,” says Charlese Mckinney, Network Development Director for the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank.

Mckinney says donations to the food bank can be made on their website by clicking here.