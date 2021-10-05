THON 5k to take place in State College

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The annual THON 5k race will take place starting at the Bryce Jordan Center on Oct. 10.

This race, which is powered by PNC, supports THON’s yearlong efforts to raise funds for childhood cancer. The 5k registration fees directly benefit Four Diamonds at the Penn State Health Children’s Hospital. This is one of the largest THON events during the year with the theme of “Illuminate the Journey.”

Registration starts at 8 a.m. at Gate A of the Bryce Jordan Center. The race will start at 11 a.m. You can also register online. A map of the course, which goes through the University Park campus, can be found online.

THON 5K SCHEDULE

This schedule is tentative.

Registration: 8 a.m.

Family Speaker: 10:05 a.m.

Pep Rally: 10:15 a.m.

Kid’s Race: 10:40 a.m.

5k race: 11 a.m.

Alex Mitrovic Performance: 12:20 p.m.

Savoir Faire Performance: 12:30 p.m.

Donny Burns and the Third Degree Performance: 12:45 p.m.



