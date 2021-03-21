Thompson Pharmacy not included in state’s new list of vaccine providers

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania State Department of Health decided to eliminate hundreds of vaccine providers in an effort to ramp up its covid-19 vaccination plan.

Thompson Pharmacy is one of those providers affected by this change.

Thompson Pharmacy has given more than 5,000 covid vaccines to date, but that is coming to a halt. The business is one of those not included in the state’s new list of vaccine providers.

Owner Bill Thompson said he’s frustrated because this will stop the progress they are making in the community.

“We’ve vaccinated some of the first responders within the area, school districts in the area, and it’s gone very well,” Thompson said.

With the department of health suspending vaccines from their locations for the next 4 to 6 weeks, Thompson said this could leave many without easy access to the vaccine.

“It’s just going to delay the amount of vaccine that we get into the arms of the local residents here in our area and surrounding communities,” Thompson said.

He said since many in the commonwealth live in rural areas, it’s challenging for them to reach mass vaccination sites in large communities.

The Pennsylvania Pharmacists Association is asking the department of health to rethink its decision due to the importance of community pharmacists providing the covid-19 vaccine to smaller areas.

Thompson said his main concern for these coming weeks is not having access to vaccine for the long term care and assisted living facilities.

“If they have new residents, they need a vaccine, and if I’m not available to get it, what do I do? the department of health needs to step in and explain how they are going to give the vaccine,” Thompson said.

If you already got your first dose of the vaccine at Thompson Pharmacy, they will still have enough to provide the second dose to those patients.