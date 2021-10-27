Somerset County DA placed on temporary suspension

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Somerset County District Attorney Jeffrey L. Thomas has been placed on temporary suspension by the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania.

Thomas was charged with rape in September. He has been accused of physically and sexually assaulting a woman in her home on Sept. 18. Since then the rape charge has been dropped, but charges of sexual assault and indecent assault have been added. Thomas has waived his preliminary hearing.

Thomas’ suspension is until further notice, according to the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania. He took leave on Oct. 6 and he is scheduled for formal arraignment on Nov. 4.

The full order can be found below:

AND NOW, this 27th day of October, 2021, upon consideration of the parties’

responses to a Rule to Show Cause as to why Respondent should not be placed on

temporary suspension, the Rule is made absolute. Respondent Jeffrey Lynn Thomas, II,

is placed on temporary suspension until further definitive action by this Court.

Respondent shall comply with all the provisions of Pa.R.D.E. 217.

Respondent’s rights to petition for dissolution or amendment of this order pursuant

to Pa.R.D.E. 208(f)(4), and to request accelerated disposition of charges underlying this

order pursuant to Pa.R.D.E. 208(f)(6), are specifically preserved.

This order should not be construed as removing Respondent from elected office

and is limited to the temporary suspension of his license to practice law.