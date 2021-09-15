‘This is what God wants:’ Windber man assaults woman with pistol, police report

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Somerset County man is behind bars after allegedly breaking into a woman’s home overnight and assaulting her with a pistol and steel-toe boots.

The incident occurred Sept. 13 at the 700 block of Bloom Street in Cambria County, according to the criminal complaint.

The woman told Johnstown police that 39-year-old Matthew Washko broke into her apartment while she was sleeping. Once he entered her bedroom, she said he pointed a Glock pistol at her before grabbing her by her feet and dragging her off her bed.

She told police Washko then grabbed her by her throat and tried to throw her back on the bed.

The woman attempted to get under the bed, but Washko began kicking her in her head with steel-toe boots, and hit her in the head with the pistol. He then started to choke her, the complaint notes.

During the assault, Washko allegedly said, “This is what God wants,” according to police.

When police arrived, Washko was gone, and the woman was on her bed with blood streaming down her face. EMS was called and transported her to Windber Hospital.

Washko was arraigned Tuesday on charges that include aggravated assault, burglary, strangulation, criminal trespass, terroristic threats, simple assault and recklessly endangering another person.

He’s confined to Cambria County Prison with bail set at 10 percent of $200,000 cash.

Washko’s preliminary hearing is slated for Sept. 22.