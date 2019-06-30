Third person seriously injured in crash that killed two

LENHARTSVILLE, Pa. (AP) — State police say a third person was seriously injured in a crash that killed two men on an interstate in eastern Pennsylvania over the weekend.

Police in Berks County say the victims’ vehicle went down an embankment after being struck in the rear by another vehicle shortly before 3:30 a.m. Saturday in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 78 in Greenwich Township.

Police on Sunday identified the men killed as 56-year-old Nicholas Winter and 26-year-old Nicolas Winter.

They said a 56-year-old woman was taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest with “unknown serious injuries.”

The driver of the other vehicle was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the accident or can provide other information to contact investigators at the Hamburg barracks.