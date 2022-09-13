CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A festival for the Fall season in Clearfield County is set to make its third appearance.

Coming to Curwensville Lake on Saturday, Sept. 17 is the Fall Festival, which will run from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. During the festival time, the park is free to enter, so everyone can have a chance to visit the park.

“After a successful summer season and Labor Day event the Fall Festival is an opportunity for the Lake to thank everyone for supporting the park and our events,” Lake Authority Board Member Susan Williams said.

Attendees can expect to see multiple vendors, crafts for kids provided by the Lake, and even a climbing wall provided by the National Guard. There will be hayrides leaving from the beach parking lot during the festival

There is no charge for vendors to participate in the festival and should register by calling (814)-236-2320.

More information regarding the festival can be found on Curwensville Lake’s website.

Curwensville Lake will hold a Haunted Walk on Sept. 30 and also on Oct. 1 and then will have two weekends of Halloween activities for campers before it will close for the season.