Third annual Christmas Market kicks off this weekend in Johnstown

JOHNSTOWN, Pa (WTAJ) — The third annual Christmas Market in downtown Johnstown gets underway on Friday, Dec. 3, and Saturday, Dec. 4.

The craft and food event will take place surrounding Central Park and Discover Downtown’s “Hometown Christmas.” There will be vendors with food, jewelry, seasonal floral arrangements, gifts for pets, and more available for purchase.

The schedule for the weekend starts with the market officially opening at 4 p.m. on Friday.

Friday, Dec. 3

4:30 p.m – 6 p.m. – Song works performance

5 p.m. – 8 p.m – Santa arrives

6 p.m. – Entertainment provided by Conemaugh Township School District

9 p.m. – Market closes for the night

Saturday, Dec. 4

11 a.m. – Market opens

2 p.m. – Entertainment provided by Forest Hills School District

2:30 p.m. – Jim on accordion

4 p.m. – Free carriage rides (first come first serve bases) (weather permitting)

5 p.m – 8 p.m. – Santa arrives

6 p.m. – 7 p.m. – The Grinch and Cindy Lou Who arrive

8 p.m. – Market closes

Additional events may be added and all events are subject to change without notice.