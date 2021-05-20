Hygrade Inn opens gift shop to bring unique antiques to Emporium

CAMERON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Hygrade Inn in Emporium is now home to some hidden gems after launching a gift shop for guests and the general public.

“Thing-A-Majig” is a gift shop offering an interesting lineup of antiques, oddities and Christmas decorations. The inventory is so unique that it’s attracting customers from outside of Central Pennsylvania.

Jim Wendel, the owner of the Hygrade Inn, opened the gift shop in the beginning of May. Wendel grew up in Emporium but has lived all across the map: Philadelphia, Chicago, London. The inspiration for the hotel and gift shop came from his time in the Philadelphia art scene.

Products on display at Thing-A-Majig in Emporium, Cameron County.

The original intent was to open an antique store, but the Hygrade Inn had an unexpected turn; during the COVID-19 pandemic, Wendel said they were incredibly busy. Visitors from outside of the area were coming to Cameron County due to its low number of COVID-19 cases.

The goal for Thing-A-Majig was for it to become a destination shop, as Wendel emphasizes that people need a reason to come to Emporium.

Thing-A-Majig is currently in the process of expanding to an online gift shop, which will be launched on their website once it is complete. The physical store can be found inside the Hygrade Inn, located on 212 East 4th St. in Emporium.

Thing-A-Majig Brand Guide

HOURS OF OPERATION

Sunday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday: Closed

Closed Tuesday: Closed

Closed Wednesday: 12 to 8 p.m.

12 to 8 p.m. Thursday: 12 to 8 p.m.

12 to 8 p.m. Friday: 12 to 8 p.m.

12 to 8 p.m. Saturday: 12 to 8 p.m.