CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police are investigating after a stolen motorcycle was left behind at a camp after the thief stole a riding mower.

State police were called to a camp in Huston Township on June 25 for a report of an abandoned 2005 Honda motorcycle. Once on the scene, police discovered that the owner’s green and yellow YardMan riding mower was taken and the motorcycle was in its place.

According to the report, police then found the motorcycle was also reported stolen.

State police noted that DNA was able to be taken from items and the investigation is ongoing.