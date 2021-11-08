Help these animals in Central Pa. find their furever homes

(WTAJ) — Nov. 8 kicks off Animal Shelter Appreciation Week, which was created to recognize the animals and staff of shelters across the United States.
Over 6 million animals enter shelters across the U.S. every year, according to Petpedia. Below is a list of some of the shelter animals in Central Pa. who are looking for their furever home. Continue reading to see how you can donate supplies to area shelters.
ANIMALS UP FOR ADOPTION
BEDFORD COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY
If you are interested in any of these animals at the Bedford County Humane Society, call (814)-623-8968.
MENDING HEARTS ANIMAL RESCUE
If you are interested in any of the animals at Mending Hearts Animal Rescue, please call 814-418-3078,
HUNTINGDON COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY
If you are interested in any of these animals at the Huntingdon County Humane Society, please call 814-643-7387.
GIVING BACK TO ANIMAL SHELTERS
Shelters are often in need of monetary donations as well as supplies. Visit each of the shelters below to find out how you can donate or help cross off some much-needed supplies to continue their operations.
BEDFORD
Bedford County Humane Society
Website
Shop our wish list
BLAIR
Central Pa Humane Society
Website
Shop our wish list
Mending Hearts Animal Rescue
Website
Shop our wish list
CAMBRIA
Humane Society of Cambria County
Website
Shop our wish list
CAMERON
Cameron County SPCA
Website
Shop our wish list
CENTRE
Centre County PAWS
Website
Shop our wish list
Pets Come First
Website
Shop our wish list
CLEARFIELD
Clearfield County SPCA
Website
Shop our wish list
Purrfect Paws Cat Rescue, SBCF
Website
Shop our wish list
ELK
Elk County Humane Society
Website
Shop our wish list
HUNTINGDON
Huntingdon County Humane Society
Website
Shop our wish list
JEFFERSON
Gateway Humane Society
Website
Shop our wish list
SOMERSET
The Humane Society of Somerset County
Website
Shop our wish list
