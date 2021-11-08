Help these animals in Central Pa. find their furever homes

Mitzi: Mitzi is a shy girl, but since she came to the shelter she has been learning to trust humans and play with toys. She gets along with other cats with a little bit of time and is looking for her furever home!

(WTAJ) — Nov. 8 kicks off Animal Shelter Appreciation Week, which was created to recognize the animals and staff of shelters across the United States.

Over 6 million animals enter shelters across the U.S. every year, according to Petpedia. Below is a list of some of the shelter animals in Central Pa. who are looking for their furever home. Continue reading to see how you can donate supplies to area shelters.

ANIMALS UP FOR ADOPTION

BEDFORD COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY

If you are interested in any of these animals at the Bedford County Humane Society, call (814)-623-8968.

Biscuit: A 4-year-old male pitbull/terrier mix. He is neutered.

Hank: A 3-year-old male boxer/lab mix. He is neutered.

Lola: An 8-year-old female American pit bull/terrier mix. She is spayed.

Pike: A 4-year-old male terrier mix. He is neutered.

Ginger: A 3-year-old female terrier mix.

MENDING HEARTS ANIMAL RESCUE

If you are interested in any of the animals at Mending Hearts Animal Rescue, please call 814-418-3078,

Penny: Penny is a 3-year-old female who would be more comfortable with fewer cats around. She really loves to strut her stuff!

Chewy (left) and Oreo (right) are two friendly pups looking for their new family! They are both friendly and like to walk and cuddle.

HUNTINGDON COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY

If you are interested in any of these animals at the Huntingdon County Humane Society, please call 814-643-7387.

Malcolm: Malcolm has been at the Huntingdon County Humane Society since September of 2020. He is spending time at Dogwood Dog Lodge for obedience training and is looking for his furever home. He needs an experienced bully breed family who will continue to provide him with a structured environment.

Marco: Marco is described as a faithful cat that will be true until the end of time. He loves ear rubs and attention and is looking for a home where he can snuggle.

Mitzi: Mitzi is a shy girl, but since she came to the shelter she has been learning to trust humans and play with toys. She gets along with other cats with a little bit of time and is looking for her furever home!

Sadie: Sadie was transferred to Huntingdon from another shelter in December of 2020. She is 2 and a half years old and is a super sweet and playful girl who does need to be the only pet in the home. If you’re looking for a running partner, Sadie is your girl!

GIVING BACK TO ANIMAL SHELTERS

Shelters are often in need of monetary donations as well as supplies. Visit each of the shelters below to find out how you can donate or help cross off some much-needed supplies to continue their operations.

BEDFORD

Bedford County Humane Society

Website

Shop our wish list

BLAIR

Central Pa Humane Society

Website

Shop our wish list

Mending Hearts Animal Rescue

Website

Shop our wish list

CAMBRIA

Humane Society of Cambria County

Website

Shop our wish list

CAMERON

Cameron County SPCA

Website

Shop our wish list

CENTRE

Centre County PAWS

Website

Shop our wish list

Pets Come First

Website

Shop our wish list

CLEARFIELD

Clearfield County SPCA

Website

Shop our wish list

Purrfect Paws Cat Rescue, SBCF

Website

Shop our wish list

ELK

Elk County Humane Society

Website

Shop our wish list

HUNTINGDON

Huntingdon County Humane Society

Website

Shop our wish list

JEFFERSON

Gateway Humane Society

Website

Shop our wish list

SOMERSET

The Humane Society of Somerset County

Website

Shop our wish list