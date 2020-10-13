‘There’s different ways that people recover.’ Blair County gives hope to those with addiction seeking recovery

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Although September was National Recovery Month, leaders in Blair County remind those struggling with addiction that recovery is possible any day of any month.

The road to recovery is different for every person, but Blair Drug and Alcohol Partnerships is available 24-7, so when someone wants to take that first step towards getting help whether it’s 3 a.m. or 3 p.m., resources are ready.

The National Institute on Drug Abuse states drug-addicted individuals may be uncertain about entering treatment, so taking advantage of available services the moment people are ready for treatment is critical.

“We don’t care how many times you call because we don’t know which time is gonna be the point that gonna turn you into your journey to recovery, so we want to be available.” Executive Director Judy Rosser said.

Rosser is 32 years in recovery.

“Recovery has given me everything back that I had lost, and a lot of it was I lost, personally, my own ability to feel good about myself, and the shame that you carry with that,” she said.

Rosser said the BDAP’s Certified Recovery Specialists (CRS), who have “lived experience” with addiction and recovery, give people hope that it is possible to overcome addiction.

“A lot of times I hear the community that there’s no money for treatment and there’s no treatment available, and that’s not true. There is treatment available. There is and we facilitate that very quickly here in getting help,” she said.

By having case managers and CRS ready to help at any time.

“Treating them with kindness and concern and keeping them motivated to make that next step and try and take away any barriers that they thought was there that they couldn’t get help,”

Rosser said there is still negative stigma around addiction, that these people are bad because of all the negative impacts from addiction, whether it’s crime or poor treatment of loved ones, but she hopes the community will see those struggling as community members, brothers, sisters, spouses, and children that need help with overcoming their disease.