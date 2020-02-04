‘There’s a shortage of rent-ready space’…how a nonprofit in Philipsburg looks to make room for more downtown businesses as growth continues

PHILIPSBURG, CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Since its inception in 1998, the Philipsburg Revitalization Corporation (PRC) has worked to bring more business growth to downtown Philipsburg and the surrounding area.

Over the last year, the nonprofit was excited to see large growth as nine new shops opened around downtown…enough growth that now open storefronts are limited.

“There’s actually a shortage of rent ready commercial space,” said Eric Kelmenson, president of the PRC.

With the need for more space, the PRC feels they’ve taken the next big step in making Philipsburg an attractive place for entrepreneurs: by purchasing more space they can make available for new businesses.

The PRC recently bought a blighted property with the goal of “fixing it up” as a spot for at least three young businesses to open up shop.

Building condition/history

Right now, the building at 104 North Front Street is not doing much to attract anyone downtown.

“It’s just filled with junk and garbage,” said PRC’s event coordinator Faith McGuire.

At one point, the building was a Maytag Shop, but it’s sat empty for over 10 years with little upkeep. Many, Kelmenson feel it’s an eye-sore having a negative impact on the community.

“Zombie properties are a real problem in the community. They keep schools underfunded, pose health hazards, and suck the morale out of the community,” Kelmenson said.

But the PRC hopes to change this, with their $35,000 purchase of the property.

“We will fix it up, and then work out arrangements with small business owners to get them in there,” Kelmenson said.

He added: “We hope to bring in some artists, creators, entrepreneurs who will contribute to everything going on here in Philipsburg.”

The building also offers three apartments, classified as affordable housing unit, upstairs. Rent for both spaces is designed to be affordable.

“Our end goal is to bring business downtown, that’s what we’re all about,” Kelmenson said.

The PRC feels that doing that starts with improving the appearance of blighted buildings… citing the positive impact they’ve seen after cleaning up other downtown structures.

“Tidying up downtown means everything. People say they’ve started driving downtown more just to see what’s new and exiting,” Maguire said.

More on how the PRC will utilize revenue (rent money) from the building.

A first for the PRC

The PRC has never before purchased a building with the aforementioned intentions

“This is the first time we’ve taken a step forward to be self-sufficient and also help bring businesses downtown… not just putting them in somebody else’s building, but by putting them in our own building,” Maguire said.

She added that the PRC will utilize a part of the building’s downstairs area as their “hub”, and a storage area.

The PRC plans to utilize rent money they recieve to hire a “Main Street Manager”.

They say this person would:

Write grants

Bring local businesses together

Oversee a clean downtown appearance

The nonprofit group knows their future goals won’t happen overnight.

“It’s gonna take a lot of work, we’re gonna need a lot of volunteers,” Maguire said.

But, they’re confident that when fixed-up, the PRC’s building will make a difference in the community.

The PRC plans to start cleaning out their building next week. They’re hopeful that the property will be ready for use in the coming year.

Kelmenson said they are applying for state grants (to provide affordable housing) to fund part of the project.