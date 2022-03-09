BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Guns vs hoses is bringing some of Altoona’s finest police and fire/AMED to the ice in a charity hockey game.

Galactic ice is hosting the game on Saturday, March 12 at 7 p.m. will all proceeds going to the Family Services of Blair County. Entry to the event is by donation.

During the event, there will be a 50/50 and multiple basket raffles that include the Pittsburgh Steelers, Philadelphia Flyers, local businesses, and more.

“There has always been a great rivalry between AFD and APD when it comes to sporting events,” Patrick Miller, President of IAFF L-299 said. “But In the end, we do it to support the many great causes and charities across the City of Altoona. We look forward to having a great crowd on Saturday.”

Over the past year the IAFF L-299 has raised over $75,000 for local charities.