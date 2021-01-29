Themes of bravery highlighted in ‘One Book, One Bellefonte’

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Throughout the year, the “Bellefonte READS” committee hosts events that foster a love of literacy, and “One Book, One Bellefonte” is no exception. Thanks to the program, more than 1,000 books are being distributed to families in the Bellefonte school district.

After a community vote, one title is chosen as the theme for the year. It is then paired with books which echo subject for different age ranges.

This year’s theme: bravery.

“Every family, every person can think about a time where maybe they struggled to find their ‘brave’, I think they can relate to the characters and the different stories that we have and now more than ever, says Nicole Kohlhepp, co-chair of Bellefonte READS. “I think that as a community we’ve had to dig deep and find a way to continue, to continue being happy, to continue trying to live our lives normally, and that’s all about being brave.”

The “one book” title is Brave Like That by Lindsey Stoddard. Other featured books include Brave by Stacy McAnulty, Superheros Are Everywhere by Vice President Kamala Harris, and All We Have Left by Wendy Mills.

This is the seventh year of the event, and the highest number of books that will be distributed to families, free of charge thanks to grants, education foundations, and support from businesses.