Tools stolen from van in Bedford County

BEDFORD TOWNSHIP, BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — At approximately 11:23 this morning, an unknown suspect entered into utility van and stole multiple tools from it.
A 35-year-old male working for Carl Feather Homes in Bedford had the following items stolen from the companies 2020 Dodge Chrysler Van.
- 4 Bostitch Ari Nailer, Value $500.00
- Drywall tools, mud knives three and one plainer, Value $50.00
- Job radio Dewalt Tools, Value $100.00
- Blue plastic tools box, Value $35.00
- Drill bits, Value $100.00
- Dewalt batteries, Value $100.00
Anyone with information about this theft is asked to call State Police in Bedford.