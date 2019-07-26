Tools stolen from van in Bedford County

BEDFORD TOWNSHIP, BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — At approximately 11:23 this morning, an unknown suspect entered into utility van and stole multiple tools from it.

A 35-year-old male working for Carl Feather Homes in Bedford had the following items stolen from the companies 2020 Dodge Chrysler Van.

4 Bostitch Ari Nailer, Value $500.00

Drywall tools, mud knives three and one plainer, Value $50.00

Job radio Dewalt Tools, Value $100.00

Blue plastic tools box, Value $35.00

Drill bits, Value $100.00

Dewalt batteries, Value $100.00

Anyone with information about this theft is asked to call State Police in Bedford.