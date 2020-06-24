Theft from local mine site has Troopers searching for information

BROTHERSVALLEY TWP. SOMERSET CO. Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police are searching for information on stolen items from a local mine site that belong to Black Hawk Minning, Inc.

Troopers report that a Daewoo 450+ skid steer with a front bucket, valued at $10,000 was taken from the mine site sometime between January 20, 2020, and June 22, 2020. It’s reported that the suspect(s) also left with a 300-gallon tank with an electric pump, full of fuel, valued at $1,000.

The suspect(s) then left the mine site on Haysmill/Distillery Road and went in an unknown direction.

Anyone with any information is asked to call PSP Punxsutawney at 814-938-0510.