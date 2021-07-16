Gun,$2k in items stolen from Centre County car, police report

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police said multiple items were stolen from an unlocked car in Centre County, including a gun.

On July 4 between 3 and 6:30 a.m., state police at Rockwood said multiple items, including a semi-auto pistol, were stolen from an unlocked 2018 Honda Motor CO., LTD Pilot within Halfmoon Township.

Nearly $5,000 total was lost as a result of the theft, and police report the following was stolen:

  • Men’s wallet – $20
  • Woman’s purse – $100
  • Visa gift card – $250
  • Sheetz gift card – $150
  • Olive Garden gift card – $200
  • Cracker barrel gift card – $200
  • Texas Roadhouse gift card – $150
  • Rugar Southport, CT Ruger LC9 9MM -$500
  • $2,858 in misc. bills

The incident is still under investigation.

Police recommend parking vehicles in a garage, a well-lit area, or an area that is captured by a doorbell camera or security system. Additionally, always double-check to make sure the vehicle is locked before walking away.

