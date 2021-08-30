Theft: $900 in tools stolen from work truck in Clearfield County

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are investigating after more than $700 in tools were stolen from a Hawk Run man’s work truck.

The theft happened around Aug. 23, however, the owner wasn’t sure if the bag of tools went missing while at his own house on 6th Street or at a house he was working at on Collins Street in Morris Township. The bag of tools were taken from the bed of his Silverado.

STOLEN:

Dewalt compact drill (DCD791) – $200

Dewalt drill (DCD777C) – $130

Impact drill driver – $150

Dewalt reciprocating saw – $130

20V lithium-ion battery – $100

Battery charger – $25

Estwing 22 oz. hammer – $30

Estwing 16 oz. hammer -$25

15 in. flat pry bar – $15

Craftsman screwdrivers – $15

Stanley 30 ft fat max tape measure – $30

Komelon 12 ft tape measure – $10

AWP Open top tool bag – $20

Dewalt zipper tool bag – $20

Anyone with any information on the stolen items is asked to call PSP Clearfield at 814-857-3800.