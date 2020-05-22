Theatre drive-ins to open up

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — If you’re looking to get out of the house with the kids this weekend, three drive-in theaters in our area are fixing to open up in our area.

The Bar Ann drive-in, located in Portage, the Silver drive-in, located in Johnstown, and the Super 322, located in Woodland, were closed due to COVID-19 restrictions, but now that they have been lifted and we are in the yellow phase, both theaters will start their services.

Due to studios not releasing any new flicks, both theaters will be showing what they call “retro titles,” or movies that have been out for some time.

Dustin Grush, the manager of Bar Ann, says that even if it rains during the weekend customers can still come to watch a movie.

Another drive-in, the Hi-Way, located in Carrolltown, is set to open up next weekend, on May 29.