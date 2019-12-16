1  of  14
The Yankee Dryer superload reaches its home in Lock Haven

CLEARFIELD, Pa. — PennDOT sent out a release to inform Central PA that the Yankee Dryer superload has reached its final destination in Lock Haven.

The amazing 300-mile journey started on December 5 and ended at First Quality just before 1:30 p.m on Monday, December 16.

Over the 11 days, the dryer saw portions of Erie, Crawford, Venango, Clarion, Forest, Elk, Clearfield, Centre, and Clinton Counties from North West PA through Central PA.

The trailer is now said to be leaving Lock Haven and heading to I-80 on a venture to Valparaiso, Indiana. It’s still considered a super load as the trailer itself is 14.6 feet wide, 13.6 feet high, 217 feet long and weighs roughly 324,000 pounds.

If you come across it on Route 120, Route 220, or Interstate 80, you’re advised to use caution.

PennDOT thanks regional drivers for their patience during this challenging move.

