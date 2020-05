BEDFORD, Pa. (WTAJ) – “The Wall that Heals” is still set to return to Bedford County this summer.

It is a 3/4 replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial from Washington, D.C.

The escort is set to arrive on July 21st and the memorial can be visited 24/7 between July 22nd, and 2 p.m. on the 26th.

Volunteers are still needed to help set up and tear down the wall.

For more on how you can apply visit www.twthbedford2020.org