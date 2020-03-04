The United Way of the Laurel Highlands selects new president and CEO

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — The United Way of the Laurel Highlands has selected Karen Struble Myers as the organization’s incoming President and Chief Executive Officer.

She will assume her new role on March 9.

Myers will succeed William McKinney who retired at the end of 2019. Myers has been with the Fred Rogers Center for Early Learning and Children’s Media at Saint Vincent College since 2011 in various leadership roles: the Director of Development, the Director of Development and Communications, and the Associate Director, her current role, in which she oversees multifaceted fundraising and communications plans designed to promote and support the mission and programs of the Fred Rogers Center.

She is responsible for strategic planning, developing and implementing projects for the Center, managing the annual budgeting process, and administering foundation and government grants, including grant writing. She is also responsible for annual giving, major gifts, special events, brand and content strategy, external relations, publications, social media, and e-communications

You can read the full release below: