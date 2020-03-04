The United Way of the Laurel Highlands selects new president and CEO

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — The United Way of the Laurel Highlands has selected Karen Struble Myers as the organization’s incoming President and Chief Executive Officer.
The United Way of the Laurel Highlands, UWLH, has selected Karen Struble Myers as the organization’s incoming President and Chief Executive Officer.
She will assume her new role on March 9.
Myers will succeed William McKinney who retired at the end of 2019.
Myers has been with the Fred Rogers Center for Early Learning and Children’s Media at Saint Vincent College since 2011 in various leadership roles: the Director of Development, the Director of Development and Communications, and the Associate Director, her current role, in which she oversees multifaceted fundraising and communications plans designed to promote and support the mission and programs of the Fred Rogers Center.
She is responsible for strategic planning, developing and implementing projects for the Center, managing the annual budgeting process, and administering foundation and government grants, including grant writing. She is also responsible for annual giving, major gifts, special events, brand and content strategy, external relations, publications, social media and e-communications.
“Karen’s broad experience in the nonprofit sector and enthusiasm for our child-focused mission of long-term social change have well-prepared her to lead our organization. The Board of Directors looks forward to introducing Karen to the communities we serve and our many strategic partners as we prepare to enter the next decade of our growth,” said Pamela Tokar-Ickes, Chair of the Board of Directors of the UWLH.
In her new role, Myers will lead the UWLH, supporting the primary initiatives that are central to the UWLH’s mission: Early Childhood Education – preparing all children socially, emotionally, and academically for kindergarten; Parental Engagement – increasing parental knowledge of child development and care; and Youth Drug & Alcohol Prevention – preventing substance abuse among youth.
Myers will be responsible for effective planning, organizing, development, and execution of the UWLH’s strategic and operational plans and objectives as formulated by the Board of Directors. Working closely with leaders in all sectors, Myers will be a “convener” in the community, either as a key participant in or as a leader of community initiatives designed to address emerging or systemic issues facing residents.
“I am honored to be selected to serve as President and Chief Executive Officer of the United Way of the Laurel Highlands,” Myers said. “The organization has made thoughtful investments in the communities it serves, and I look forward to continuing this rich history of mobilizing the caring power of community to serve our neighbors and create social change for the betterment of the region.”
Myers holds a B.A. in Advertising-Public Relations, with minors in Speech Communication and Business from Penn State University and a M.S. in Professional Leadership, Training, and Development from Carlow University. She is a Certified Fundraising Executive (CFRE), serving as a frequent lecturer and community advisor on annual fund strategies and branding.