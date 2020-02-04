The Underground hosted its own “watch party” full of pushing, pulling, lifting

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Underground sports and fitness hosted their own “watch party” during the Big Game dubbed the “Push Pull Super Bowl”

People could enjoy time in the gym with weights instead of the normal party food at home.

The teams compete in three events: Pushing, Pulling and Lifting. A big-screen TV was there to watch the game in between events.

“Not everyone wants to go to the bar to watch the Super Bowl, so we decided to do it here and have fun with it,” said Paul Myers, owner of Underground.

They said they had a lot of fun, and hope to make this a yearly event.