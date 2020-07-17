The Tournament winners pledge to make donation to Griffith Family Foundation

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Golden Eagles, a group of former Marquette men’s basketball players won the The tournament, a 24 team- single elimination tournament where the winner takes home one million dollars on Tuesday.

The Griffith Family Foundation is a local organization that raises money and awareness for Pancreatic Cancer research. The basketball team, Sideline Cancer, lost in the tournament to the Golden Eagles.

But the Golden Eagles made an announcement Friday afternoon that stated that each members has pledged to make a donation to the Griffith Family Foundation in honor of SidelineTBT.