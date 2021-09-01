The Tavern reopens in State College after 10 months of renovations, expansions

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — After ten months of top to bottom renovations, The Tavern in downtown State College reopens its doors to the public.

The restaurant has been a community stable for the past 72 years. Now in 2021, customers will find upgrades to the dining spaces and menus.

“We hope that they’re going to be wowed by the entire experience from the way the building looks as well as the food quality and the service experience as well,” said Shawn Kelly, general manager of The Tavern.

There are all new facilities including a second floor bar and outdoor terrace, an expanded first floor bar, and a speakeasy.

“What we’ve created here is not only a nod to the past, honoring the tavern that has been, but also creating spaces that hopefully they’ll enjoy for many many years to come,” said Kelly.

The grand reopening began at 5 p.m. on September 1. The restaurant will open on September 2, also at 5 p.m.

Kelly said the restuarant will then resume normal scheduling: Monday-Saturday 11:30 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. and Sunday 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.