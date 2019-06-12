The State College Spikes plan to keep the spirit of Josiah Viera alive this season

UNIVERSITY PARK, CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — In the days leading up to the State College Spikes opening night at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park, everything seemed to be running as it should.

On a sunny Friday afternoon a little more than a week from the first pitch, the concession stands were being set up, the grounds crew was working tediously to fix every imperfection in the baseball diamond, and the players were en route to Happy Valley for another season of minor league baseball.

For those within the Spikes organization, however, there’s something missing this year — Josiah Viera, the team’s 14-year-old honorary bench coach, who died in December.

For more on the story, click here.

This is part of WTAJ’s news partnership with the Centre Daily Times for local news content.

