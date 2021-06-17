The show must go on: WTAJ volunteers at Altoona Community Theatre

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – WTAJ’s parent company, Nexstar is celebrating its 25th anniversary through an annual give-back event known as Founder’s Day of Caring on June 17.

This year the WTAJ is working from inside the Altoona Community Theatre. These volunteer efforts will help the theatre prepare for its upcoming season beginning in September.

After a year without live performances, patrons are looking forward to attending live shows again. “We did a survey and people were really missing live theatre and live events. We just got some great comments about we missed the theatre. We’re really looking forward to them,” Director of Operations, Tara Enedy said.

The first goal of the day is protecting the costumes from damaged walls, which is causing dust and debris.

WTAJ staff assists in protecting clothing from damage caused my wall deterioration

Check back throughout the day as WTAJ updates this story on progress throughout the day. From organizing the basement to repairing walls, there is a lot to be done.

The Altoona Community Theatre is always looking for volunteers and sign-up is available on their website.