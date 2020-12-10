The show must go on for the Performing Arts School of Pennsylvania

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Performing Arts School of Pennsylvania will adapt their annual performance of The Nutcracker ballet to fit on your screen.

Instead of performing in person this year, the performance was filmed and will be available on-demand from December 12 to January 4.

Dancer Molly Yoder says, they used mask wearing as a chance to be creative. Each mask is coordinated to a specific character and costume.

“We had amazing costume volunteers that put so much time and effort into making these for every single dancer for every single role that each person had,” says Yoder. “It was a really great addition to our variety of costumes this year.”

You can buy the on-demand rental for $12 and it will be available for 48 hour access.