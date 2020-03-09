The Second Lady of Pennsylvania, Gisele Fetterman, visited Cambria County to talk about upcoming census

JOHNSTOWN, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Second Lady of Pennsylvania, Gisele Fetterman, visited Johnstown to join a panel discussion on the upcoming census.

Fetterman spoke on the importance of everyone participating in the census.

According to George Washington University, Pennsylvania loses around $20,000 for every person that doesn’t take the census until 2030.

“From the roads we drive on, to Medicaid, to programs, to headstart programming so it’s really one thing that will bring us together because it’s something that impacts every single one of our lives,” says Fetterman.

According to the 2010 census data, 75% of folks in Cambria County responded to the census which is down from 78% in 2000. Officials say that’s a decent number, however, they want it to be at 100%.