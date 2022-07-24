HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa (WTAJ) — How good are you at spotting animals camouflaging themselves? Well, you can test your skills on Sunday at the Canoe Creek State Park.

Taking place at the Wentz Education Center, “The Science of Camouflage” event is happening from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 24.

The event is free to the public and will educate those in attendance about how animals use camouflage to hide and stay alive.

The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DNCR) hosts events daily at state parks, education centers and more. For more events, visit their website.