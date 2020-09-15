The Samaritans Promise raises funds for locals in need

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A local couple with a big heart started a new non-profit organization to give back to the community.

Tom and Christine Templeton created the organization, The Samaritan’s Promise, to raise money for those in the area in need.

All of their funds come from contributions from local folks, mostly in Blair County.

They sent countless letters out to raise money for one local Tyrone man, Scott Clark, who is a quadriplegic without any transportation.

The couple reached their goal of 8,000 dollars to buy a handicap-equipped van for Scott so he could leave his house.

Co-founder, Tom Templeton, said he grew up here and owes it to the community to give back. “To be able to give back not only the money we contribute but so many friends and businesses all to help others,” Templeton said.

They hope to keep this organization going as long as they can. Donations are accepted right now through checks made out to The Samaritan’s Promise, c/o Sickler, Tarpey and Associates, P.O. Box 12, Tyrone, PA 16686.

The couple is looking into making a Facebook and website where donations can be made to as well.