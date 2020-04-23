The Salvation Army helping the community put food on their tables

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Salvation Army continues to distribute meals to people in the community during this pandemic.

Every Thursday, starting at 10 a.m., they give out nearly 700 breakfasts and frozen dinners from Operation BBQ Relief to families in need.

Pastor Larry Fulmer said many folks are worried about leaving their houses and the shelves at grocery stores can sometimes be empty.

“If we’re able to just give people these meal pans that serve either up to four people or it can serve one person for four days, then it’s limiting how many times that they have to leave their home,” he said.

No paperwork is needed to pick up meals.

Food is available for anyone in Blair County, given out on a first come first serve basis.