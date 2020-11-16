The Salvation Army begins 2020 Red Kettle Campaign

ALTOONA, Pa. — The Salvation Army is kicking off their 2020 Red Kettle Campaign season. Pastor, Larry Fulmer says this year the need is greater than ever. The Salvation Army helps local families year-round with finances and food especially this year during the pandemic. When you make your way out to do holiday shopping, you could see bell ringers at Sam’s Club, Hobby Lobby, Walmart and the Logan Valley Mall. This year bell ringers will be wearing face masks and face shields, and they will be sanitizing kettles in between donors.

Because of the gracious donors and help from the community, The Salvation Army will be giving out 250 Thanksgiving meals and toy donations for local kids on Christmas. This year with so many hours cut and job losses, the Salvation Army is asking for the community’s help now more than ever.

Donations can also be accepted virtually and the funds raised do stay in the community to help serve families in Blair County.