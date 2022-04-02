CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– The American Red Cross is bringing back its annual Red Tie Gala after being canceled the past two years due to COVID-19 on Saturday, April 2.

The event takes place at the Johnstown Masonic Event & Conference Center, located at 130 Valley Pike, and begins at 6 p.m. There will be other activities such as a silent auction, a mission fundraiser envelope challenge and a performance from The Uptown Band.

Proceeds from the Red Tie Gala will go towards benefitting the American Red Cross disaster relief.

The semi formal event was last held in 2019 and was canceled the past two years because of the pandemic. The Red Cross is excited to be having it once again.

“We are excited to return and see so many friends and supporters of the Red Cross,” Executive Director, Pennsylvania Mountains Chapter Ken Geary said. “This is by far our biggest event of the year and the funds raised from the Gala help to provide emergency assistance and support right here in this community when disaster strikes.”

Tickets are still able to be purchased by calling 814-262-3172 or by emailing ken.geary@redcross.org.