The price of meat & poultry on the rise

DUNCANSVILLE, Pa – (WTAJ) Right now there is a price hike on meats across the board and in many cases up to 2 dollars more per pound.

Michael Holland owner of Holland Brothers Meats said, “Unfortunately those prices never rebounded.”

As COVID slows in many parts of the country, meat markets are seeing yet another spike in prices well before the grilling season was set to start.

Part of the problem a wicked winter storm that hit texas.

Holland said, “You know they have the freeze ups so some of these bigger companies had their manufacturers go down and they are just put together overnight it takes time.”

Holland also believes the market is experiencing severe inflation from everything from fuel costs to the cost of feeding animals and even a labor.

Holland said, “I don’t know if that workforce is actually there right now.”

All of this adds up to consumers paying more for meat across the board from bacon to ground beef, from chicken to steak.

Holland said, “You can take from February you may have been charging $8.99 to $9.09 a pound for a certain cut of meat and now you’re charging $11.00 plus.”