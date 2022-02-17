The Organic Snack Company purchases new land for expansion

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)– After two years of being in their current location, the Organic Snack Company is expanding its operations to a bigger facility in Bedford.

The company purchased an 82-acre piece of land located in Bedford’s Business Park area and it’s expected to cost $75 million. This expansion is meant to keep up with the rapid growth of the company. They went from seven employees to 100 employees in the past seven months.

The Organic Snack Company is a premium food manufacturing company that distributes Kate’s Real Food, which sells organic, gluten-free, and non-GMO granola bars. The company ships these bars nationwide, and it’s found in multiple grocers, including Whole Foods, Sheetz and Amazon.

CEO of the Organic Snack Company Mark Thaler said that this facility will produce ten times the amount of product that they currently do. Plus, it’s expected to create up to 500 more jobs for the Bedford community.

Thaler is proud that they’re able to stay in the Bedford area considering Thaler and his family are Central PA natives. They say it’s nice they’re able to operate their business close to home.

“We couldn’t be happier that we found ourselves here in Bedford,” Thaler said. “The business park is great. The development association has been extremely helpful. The township has been awesome. We look forward to staying in Bedford and growing in Bedford.”

So far, the company has received positive feedback from the community about the expansion. They hope to break ground on the site come summer, hoping to be fully operational by fall 2023.