CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Within three weeks, three Centre County municipalities reported that mosquitos in their area tested positive for West Nile Virus.

The municipalities are College Township, State College Borough, and Union Township.

“These primarily seem to be in public use areas,” Wayne Laubscher, mosquito disease control program coordinator for the Centre County Planning and Community Development Office said.

Laubscher said that compared to previous years, however, the number of positive cases and the number of mosquitos, in general, is down this year, partly due to dry weather.

“It’s not of great concern as long as it’s not a recurring issue or we end up having any human cases, and human cases are extremely rare,” Laubscher said.

His team monitors the mosquito sites on a weekly basis.

“If the positives keep recurring we will do control measures which usually involves a barrier spray,” Laubscher said.

He said residents play a role in the presence of mosquitos.

“The most important thing people can do themselves is to look for and eliminate any standing water,” Laubscher said. “You’d be surprised how many mosquitos you can put in a very small body of water.”

Residents can report mosquito concerns through the Pennsylvania West Nile Virus website or by contacting the Centre County Mosquito Disease Control Program at 814-355-6791.