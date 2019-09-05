The non-profit “Story Corps” remembers the Berlin Wall

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The non-profit “Story Corps” was in our region this week, hearing from people who have a connection to the Berlin Wall.

About a dozen people shared their stories of the Berlin Wall in one-hour audio interviews.

This is all leading up to a series of events in November at Penn State Altoona’s campus remembering the fall of the Berlin Wall.

“As we approach a new election season, we’ve noticed divisions in our own society, we thought it was important to reflect on a more divided society than our own to gain a sense of perspective about our own divisions,” said John Eicher: PSU Altoona Assistant Professor.