The Next Day: Bedford County Fairgrounds office fire

BEDFORD CO., Pa. (WTAJ) — Multiple crews dispatched to the Bedford County Fairgrounds around 10 p.m. last night, August 6, for a fire in the fairground’s office.

Administrators took to the Fairgrounds Facebook page to report that no one was injured and that the fire was contained to the back office.

The Fire Marshal determined the fire was electrical.

As you can see in the photos they posted, the building did sustain heavy smoke, heat, and water damage.

They continue to go through the items and inventory inside but want all members of the community to know that this will not affect any other activities such as racing, horse shows, etc…