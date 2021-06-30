The Nehemiah Project offering food assistance during pandemic

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Since the pandemic began more and more people from our area are in need of food assistance.

Among the groups working to fight that hunger is The Nehemiah Project, located in the former Wright Elementary School in Altoona.

Since march of 2020 they have served over 87,000 meals. This is possible through the help of volunteers and donations.

If you would like to donate you can find out how on The Nehemiah Project’s website.

The program provides not only a meal for the day but blessing boxes with groceries and breakfast for your kids the next morning.

“One of the things we’ve heard from people is if you weren’t here we don’t know what we would do and especially that first 6 or 8 months the need was incredible and we had people come with large families and say you don’t really realize what you’re doing, we don’t have the money to purchase groceries,” The Nehemiah Project Executive Director Dr. Peter Joudry said.

The project gives food out Monday to Friday from 11:30 AM to 12:30 PM.

A way you can find food assistance near you is through Google’s new site Find Food Support.

