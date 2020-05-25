The Nehemiah Project host drive-thru Memorial Day picnic

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Nehemiah Project in Altoona celebrated Memorial Day with a drive-thru barbecue lunch.

Folks lined up just in front of the Wright Place for Kids building on 11th Street.

Each meal included a burger and hot dog, three sides, a drink plus what they call a blessing box, which has extra food for those in need.

CEO Peter Joudry said rain or shine, they wanted to serve the community and share god’s love.

“Memorial Day is a day when we remember people who made sacrifices. Well, right now, the country as a nation is making some sacrifices, and we wanna kinda just be a part of blessing that’s ministering to people’s lives,” he said.

The Nehemiah Project served nearly 800 meals today to those in need.

