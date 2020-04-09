The Nehemiah Project giving away Easter dinner

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — This Saturday, The Nehemiah Project is giving out Easter ham dinners for families in the community.

The distribution will be from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at their location on 11th Street in Altoona.

Peter Joudry, CEO of The Nehemiah Project, said as they continue to serve those in need, people have thanked them for staying open and helping.

“They’re coming and rejoicing, so if we can be a part of that, we really need to encourage one another, build one another up. We need to be a part of the solution of each other’s emotional equilibrium, so that’s what it’s all about,” he said.

The meals will be given out by drive-thru.

There is a limit of 10 meals per car. Everyone who needs the food is invited.