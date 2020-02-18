The Meadows Original Frozen Custard officially opens new shop in Johnstown

JOHNSTOWN, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Meadows Original Frozen Custard opened their newest location in Johnstown on Scalp Avenue Monday morning.

The previous location in Geistown closed last year and the current owners acquired it shortly after.

We spoke to the co-owner who says fans that got there early enough even got a special treat.

“We had people here lining up 8:30 this morning for the fact that the first 70 people we gave out free small cones, one small cone per week for a year,” says Heath Beckner.

Fans reacted to getting the coupon book.

“We got here, it would have been a waste and I would have been pretty upset with myself but we did you know my parents are proud,” says Carson Kaufman, a student at Richland High School.

The new location also features a drive-through for customers who want quicker service.