JOHNSTOWN, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A popular ice cream and custard shop is returning to Johnstown next week.

The Meadows Frozen Custard had a location in Geistown for a little more than ten years until owners decided to move the shop to Scalp Avenue.

Construction started back in September of last year and the shop will be open starting Monday at 11 a.m.

Owners say the first 70 people in line will get free coupon books for the year.