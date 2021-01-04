The Meadows of Hollidaysburg to close until March

HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Meadows Original Frozen Custard of Hollidaysburg announced on Monday they will be closing their doors for a couple of months.

According to a Facebook post, the ice cream shop will close after Monday and is not set to reopen again until March 1.

This is the original location of The Meadows franchise, which opened in the summer of 1950. Since then, it has expanded into parts of Pennsylvania and different states. There is no word on whether the other locations will be closed during winter as well.

