STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — After 40 years of fostering a love for education in children, The Learning Station in State College is being celebrated by the Pennsylvania State Senate.

“It’s the intent of really putting a focus on the importance of early education,” Director Lynda Mussi said.

The school was recognized by State Senator Jake Corman’s office and Start Strong PA, highlighting the need for early education funding and access.

“The Senate of Pennsylvania is always pleased to recognize individuals and businesses who contribute in a meaningful way towards the betterment of the commonwealth in general,” Field Representative Matthew Wise said.

Mussi’s 40 years of service were also highlighted.

Senator Corman’s office added, “Lynda has worked extremely hard through The Learning Station to support local children and families throughout her entire career and she greatly deserves to be recognized for her lifetime of commitment to young people in our community.”

With more funding, Mussi said more children can be given the opportunity to learn, and at a young age, that opportunity is crucial.

“We need to have really good, high-quality centers and homes and Pre-K counts programs in a district or in a school or wherever they are,” Mussi said, “To provide all positive learning experiences for children across the commonwealth.”

Assistant Director Darby Punt said recognition in Congress can help.

“We just hope that you all continue to think about us as you’re headed to the polls and continue to think about the children of the future,” Punt said. “Not just in State College but in Pennsylvania.”