The Learning Lamp is adding a new child care center in Johnstown

JOHNSTOWN, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Learning Lamp announced they would be opening a new child care center in the Oakhurst area of Johnstown.

The only child care center in that area closed about two years ago.

Funding for the project was made possible through grants from the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies.

Parts of the Oakhurst Community Center will be renovated to house the new center.

Lisa Stofko says the next step is looking for staff and says they have some special incentives.

“We will work with that person to enroll them in an apprenticeship program that will allow them to advance to and earn a childcare associate credential, that’s kind of the next step up, at no cost.”

This will be one of 18 centers they have across the region and they plan on opening another two in Northern Cambria and also Claysburg.