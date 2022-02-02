‘The last face you’ll see is mine:’ Somerset police search for assault suspect

SOMERSET, Pa. (WTAJ) — Somerset police are searching for a wanted man they said strangled a woman and threw a hammer at her head as she tried to get away.

Steven L. Kerik, 45, is wanted by Somerset Borough Police on felony strangulation and aggravated assault charges as well as misdemeanor charges of terroristic threats and reckless endangering after an incident that occurred on Jan. 25.

The victim arrived at the Somerset Police Dept. on Jan. 27 and provided a written statement that Kerik was angry that she didn’t want to go to the local gas station with him and when she went to lay in the bed, he followed and told her to get off the blankets because he paid for them and they’re his. The complaint shows that she complied and that’s when Kerik hit her in the head.

After getting ice from the kitchen and going back to the bedroom, she told police he then punched her and pushed her onto the bed and pinned down her arms with his knees. That’s when he began to strangle the victim so she couldn’t breath and allegedly said he was going to kill her.

After letting her up, Kerik threw a hammer at her head with such force that it stuck into the bedroom wall, police noted.

The woman told police she got a box cutter from the kitchen at this point and chased Kerik out of the house. Kerick left the home while yelling something about “the last face you’ll see is mine,” according to the complaint.

Steven L. Kerick, 45, is currently wanted by police but has no known address. If you have any information about the whereabouts of Kerik, you’re asked to call Somerest police at 814-445-4596.